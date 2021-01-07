STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Services PMI drops for second straight month in December, job shedding resumes

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the services sector dropped to 52.3 in December from 53.7 in November, according to data released by IHS Markit.

Published: 07th January 2021 10:57 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After showing some signs of revival, service sector growth fell for the second time in a row in December on account of a spike in Covid-19 cases and firms halting hiring due to liquidity concerns. 



Even as the companies were optimistic that output would increase in 2021, overall positive sentiment fell compared to November. “Anecdotal evidence suggested that optimism was curbed by uncertainty surrounding the covid-19 pandemic, rupee depreciation and inflationary pressures.

Input costs increased to the greatest extent since February,” IHS Markit said, adding, “Job shedding was resumed in December, with some firms mentioning that liquidity problems, labour shortages and subdued demand caused the latest fall in employment”. 

On a sectoral basis, while transport and storage, consumer services, and finance and insurance remained the bright spots during the month, contractions were seen in information and communication, and real estate and business services, the report pointed out. 

