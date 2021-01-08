FCA, MG Motor step up SUV launches to fight it out in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: MG Motor has updated its Indian line-up by launching the 2021 version of its popular SUV Hector at a starting price of Rs 12.89 lakh. The carmaker also launched the 7-seater version of Hector priced between Rs 13.35 lakh and Rs 18.33 lakh as it looks to increase its domestic sales by 70-75 per cent this year.

MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba informed that MG Motor’s sales grew by 77 per cent in 2020 even as the industry was down by 18 per cent.

“So in 2021, I am expecting industry growth to be 15-20 per cent (albeit over low base) and we are expecting much more than that. At least 70-75 per cent growth is expected,” Chaba said. Last year, the firm sold around 28,500 four-wheelers.

The growth is likely to come on the back of increased demand for its Hector range and a new mid-size SUV the company is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2021. The Hector 2021 five-seater comes with an all-new Bold Thermopressed Front Chrome Grille and gets enhanced with larger 18-inch dual tone alloys.

The car also has comes with new features like front ventilated seats, wireless charging, auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror and industry-first Hinglish voice commands. However, MG is not the only player which is upscaling its SUV game. Rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Thursday also unveiled the 2021 Jeep Compass in the market.

The new Compass will be available for customer test drives nationwide by the end of January, the company said. “We have now raised the bar, making the New Jeep Compass an even more compelling proposition, and one that incorporates customer feedback. The New Compass package offers an all-new level of sophistication, passenger comfort, technology and user experience while remaining true to its Jeep DNA,” said Partha Datta President and Managing Director, FCA India said.

Separately, Skoda India on Thursday christened its first midsize SUV in the country, Kushaq, which is slated to be launched by the second quarter of 2021.