STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FCA, MG Motor step up SUV launches to fight it out in India

MG Motor has updated its Indian line-up by launching the 2021 version of its popular SUV Hector at a starting price of Rs 12.89 lakh.

Published: 08th January 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India and Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  MG Motor has updated its Indian line-up by launching the 2021 version of its popular SUV Hector at a starting price of Rs 12.89 lakh. The carmaker also launched the 7-seater version of Hector priced between Rs 13.35 lakh and Rs 18.33 lakh as it looks to increase its domestic sales by 70-75 per cent this year.

MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba informed that MG Motor’s sales grew by 77 per cent in 2020 even as the industry was down by 18 per cent.

“So in 2021, I am expecting industry growth to be 15-20 per cent (albeit over low base) and we are expecting much more than that. At least 70-75 per cent growth is expected,” Chaba said. Last year, the firm sold around 28,500 four-wheelers.

The growth is likely to come on the back of increased demand for its Hector range and a new mid-size SUV the company is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2021. The Hector 2021 five-seater comes with an all-new Bold Thermopressed Front Chrome Grille and gets enhanced with larger 18-inch dual tone alloys. 

The car also has comes with new features like front ventilated seats, wireless charging, auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror and industry-first Hinglish voice commands. However, MG is not the only player which is upscaling its SUV game. Rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Thursday also unveiled the 2021 Jeep Compass in the market.

The new Compass will be available for customer test drives nationwide by the end of January, the company said. “We have now raised the bar, making the New Jeep Compass an even more compelling proposition, and one that incorporates customer feedback. The New Compass package offers an all-new level of sophistication, passenger comfort, technology and user experience while remaining true to its Jeep DNA,” said Partha Datta President and Managing Director, FCA India said.

Separately, Skoda India on Thursday christened its first midsize SUV in the country, Kushaq, which is slated to be launched by the second quarter of 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MG Motor
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp