STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mercedes-Benz India to hike car prices by 5 per cent from January 15

It added that Mercedes-Benz India will revise upwards the price of its model range effective January.

Published: 08th January 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes

The famed Mercedes-Benz logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Premium car maker Mercedes-Benz India on Friday said it is hiking its car prices by 5 per cent from January 15, owing to the currency depreciation and increasing input costs that have pushed up the overall production cost.

With this, the low-end model like C-Class will be costlier by Rs 2 lakh, while top-end models such as AMG GT 63S Door Coupe will cost a customer by Rs 15 lakh more, the company said in a statement.

It added that Mercedes-Benz India will revise upwards the price of its model range effective January.

The imminent price correction would be in the range of 5 per cent across models, the company said.

The German car maker said it has been investing in technology in its product range besides introducing certain product enrichments to keep its model range enhanced and updated.

"However, the weakening of the Indian currency compared to the euro in the past six-seven months, combined with an increase in input costs, has been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs," Mercedes-Benz India said.

The carmaker added that a combination of all these factors led to a significant increase in the company's operational costs.

It prompted the company to revise the ex-showroom prices of the entire model range and continue to build a sustainable and fundamentally strong business, it said.

Mercedes Benz India Managing Director and Chief Executive Martin Schwenk, "At Mercedes-Benz, we offer an enriched product portfolio with the latest features like the Mmc (Mercedes me connect) technology and keep introducing new product enhancements in specific models."

Schwenk added that the company has been operating a sustainable and future-ready business.

"However, a necessary price correction is required to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs."

The new price range of the select vehicles will ensure the brand's premium price positioning, assuring a sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners, he said.

It also said that due to the overwhelming demand, the GLE and GLS SUVs and certain variants of the C and E-Class along with the GLC models are waitlisted.

The German car maker's C-Class petrol and diesel are currently priced at Rs 49.50 lakh and Rs 51.50 lakh, respectively, while AMG GT 4 Door Coupe is priced at Rs 2.60 crore.

Similarly,  E-Class petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 67.50 lakh and Rs 68.50 lakh, respectively, while AMG C 63 Coupe comes with a price tag of Rs 1.40 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mercedes Benz India Benz car price
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp