Spectrum auction may see minimal competition

Analysts note that with finances still stressed, at least for Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, telecom majors are unlikely to express interest in paying for non-essential spectrum.

Published: 08th January 2021 11:25 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Going by reserve prices, spectrum worth over Rs 3.92 lakh crore is set to go under the hammer come March 1. But analysts say that telecom operators are likely to be shopping for value for money purchases and not renewing licences for all their expiring spectrum assets. 

As it is, even if Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio bid for all spectrum licenses that are expiring at the reserve price, this would only account for around Rs 50,000 crore out of the Rs 3.9 lakh crore worth airwaves available. 

Analysts note that with finances still stressed, at least for Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, telecom majors are unlikely to express interest in paying for non-essential spectrum. Brokerages such as BNP Paribas and ICICI Securities believe this will likely result in expensive lots, like those in the 700 MHz spectrum, left without many bids.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley note that they do not “expect much activity in the 700 MHz auction unless Jio decides to build some capacity for potential 5G roll-out this year”.  As for renewals, while large chunks of Airtel and Vilicences expire this year, they have substantial back-up assets for most. 

For Jio, however, the spectrum auctions are critical since much of the spectrum it uses through an agreement with RCom expires this year and it does not have any back-ups. “We expect Jio to not only renew about 44 MHz of its spectrum which was bought from RCom but also buy about 55 MHz of spectrum currently owned by RCom in the auctions. 

This would entail spectrum capex (capital expenditure) of about Rs 240 billion (Rs 24,000 crore) at reserve prices with an upfront payment of about Rs60 billion (Rs 6,000 crore) if it were to opt for long-term funding,”according to Credit Suisse analysts.

But overall, analysts say participation is expected to remain tepid. “In our view, spectrum auction in India has turned into a buyer’s market. We expect minimal competition with operators picking up spectrum that provides best value for money instead of focusing on renewing all their expiring spectrum,” wrote BNP Paribas in a note.

Seven bands on offer

The government will auction wireless spectrum in seven 4G bands: 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800 MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz.

