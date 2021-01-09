STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BSNL employees urges CMD PK Purwar to hold regular interactions for company's revival

In mid-2016,  the BSNL management showed inclination to involve unions and associations in the management's initiatives 'night free calling' and 'all India free roaming'.

Published: 09th January 2021 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BSNL Employees Union has urged the company's chairman and managing director to hold regular interactions with the unions, like his predecessor did, for early revival of the loss-making public sector firm.

BSNL CMD PK Purwar, however, said he keeps meeting unions, employees and even individual employee for their suggestions and advice.

In a letter to Purwar, the union said in mid-2016, BSNL management, under the-then CMD Anupam Shrivastava showed inclination to involve unions and associations in the management's initiatives "night free calling" and "all India free roaming" where employees went beyond their duty hours to popularise the schemes resulting in increase in company's subscriber base.

BSNL is the only company, apart from Jio, that has regularly gained mobile customers. The subscriber market share of BSNL increased to 10.35 per cent in March 2020 from 9.44 per cent in March 2018. The company now has over 11.8 crore mobile customers.

BSNL Employees Union (BSNL EU) General Secretary P Abhimanyu in a letter dated January 7 said unions and associations utilised inputs from the management around various initiatives for motivating the employees to give better performance.

"When AUAB (Unions and Associations of BSNL) decided to organise the "Service with A smile" movement, the then CMD BSNL, Anupam Shrivastava ji, was kind enough to get that movement kickstarted through a huge meeting held in the corporate office premises. "However, we regret to say that the coordination between the management on one side and the unions and associations on the other side, has become a story of the past," BSNL EU said.

When contacted, Purwar said "I always meet both unions and associations as well as individual employees to seek their valuable suggestions , support and advice."

BSNL EU on the other hand said it has insisted BSNL CMD on many occasions and alleged that he has been reluctant to have regular interactions with unions and associations as was done in the past. "Even during this COVID-19 pandemic situation, interactions could have very well been organised with the unions and associations, through video conferencing. Unfortunately, that has not happened. Perhaps, you are under the impression that the unions and associations are there only to raise demands of the employees," the letter said.

It added that the management's mindset of viewing the unions and associations "as a headache" should be shed. "We urge upon you to restart the practice of having regular interactions with the unions and associations for the sake of involving employees  for the early revival of the company," BSNL EU said.

BSNL recorded a loss of Rs 15,500 crore  and debt of Rs 21,902 crore in August 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSNL BSNL Employees Union BSNL privatisation BSNL revival
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp