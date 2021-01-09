STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI offers up to 30 bps interest concession on home loans in 8 cities

According to an official statement, the bank is offering discount up to 0.3 per cent on home loan interest rates based on the loan amount and CIBIL score.

Published: 09th January 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has raised the concessions on its home loan interest rates, a press release issued by the bank stated. It is offering home loan interest rate starting at 6.8 per cent for loan amount up to Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 per cent for loan amount above Rs 30 lakh depending on CIBIL score.

According to an official statement, the bank is offering discount up to 0.3 per cent on home loan interest rates based on the loan amount and CIBIL score. Interest concession up to 0.30 per cent is also available in eight metro cities for loans up to Rs 5 crore. Women borrowers will get further concession of 0.05 per cent in home loan interest rate from the bank.

The country’s largest bank is also offering 100 per cent waiver on processing fees, 0.05 per cent concession on balance transfer and 0.05 per cent discount on digitally sourced home loans. “SBI has sweetened their past offers and now provides higher interest concession based on loan amount, the creditworthiness of the borrowers and the location of the property,” SBI added.

In October 2020, the state-run bank announced concession in home loan rates by as high as 25 bps. An additional 5 bps concession for all home loans was given if applied through YONO app. That apart, the bank had also  announced a slew of special offers for its retail customers with 100 per cent processing fee waiver on car, gold, personal loans.

SBI commands nearly 34 per cent market share in home loans and 33 per cent in auto loans segment.
“We are pleased to improve our concessions to prospective home loan customers up to March 2021. With SBI’s lowest interest on home loans, we believe this move will facilitate and encourage home buyers to take the home buying decision with confidence,” said CS Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI.

Rise in enquiries
Driven by low interest rates and stamp duty cuts, home-loan enquiries are seeing an uptick, TransUnion Cibil said in a recent report. Inquiry volumes for home loans rose 9.1 per cent in November 2020 over the previous year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI home loan interest rates State Bank of India CIBIL score
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp