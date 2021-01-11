A Review of the Year Gone By: Ashok Kumar

Ashok Kumar By

Fresh winds of 2021 have replaced those of 2020, but the records of the year gone by still stand. And in this concluding part of the column I began last fortnight, it is time to take stock of how the columns I wrote in the second half of 2020 played out.

On July 27 2020, I wrote in my column, “A more popular question I have fielded more than once of late revolved around Gold and the advisability of selling off other holdings to accumulate Gold given its resurgent price. My response has been to remind those investors about the importance of Asset Allocation and how Gold has traditionally been used to hedge equity holdings in a portfolio.

While in the near term, an additional exposure to Gold in the form of a Tactical Allocation can be considered given the state of oil prices and the US dollar, I would tend to hesitate to cross the upper boundary I have set for this sub-asset class in my portfolio. Then, there is the fact that equity markets thrive on hope and discount, not the present gloom, but the prospect of a better future six to nine months down the line.

With news flows suggesting that there could be some concrete announcements on at least one successful vaccine in the abovementioned time-frames, there is the hope that a big break-out rally may materialize once it is more visible. Of course, it does not take much at the bourses for hope to turn to despair and it is hence that I still stick to the time-tested technique of asset re-balancing to ensure that asset class boundaries do not get stretched when euphoria overtakes rationale.”

On August 10, 2020, I wrote in my column, “That a vast majority of Indians who can afford it are grossly under-insured, be it in terms of Life Insurance or Health Insurance, is one of the worst kept secrets in the insurance industry. Prior to the start of this financial year, barely 10 per cent of those with the means, were interested in buying health insurance to cover new age diseases.

But since the advent of the fear instilled by the pandemic, 71 per cent now consider health insurance a necessity. Notably, and almost overnight, 57 per cent of those surveyed now claim to understand the importance of comprehensive health insurance plans.” On November 2, 2020, I wrote in my column, “When the bellwether BSE Sensex dropped to 27,000 points in March this year I told those that asked that I’d buy more rather than sell at that level-since it would only convert a notional loss into a realized one.

Within a couple of months, the next question was whether the index, which was now flirting with the 35,000 points mark, would sustain its momentum or collapse. Again, my response was fairly straightforward—those that had earmarked money for some specific goal that had been achieved might consider bailing out in part, while the rest could as well ride the momentum.”

It is 2021 now. But do remember, years change. Investment philosophies don’t.

Ashok Kumar

He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com