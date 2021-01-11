STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Life Insurance Corporation begins special campaign to help revive policies

“Under this Special Revival Campaign, policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within five years from the date of the first unpaid premium subject to terms and conditions,”

Published: 11th January 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC building in Chennai. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  If your insurance policy from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has lapsed during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, worry not, because you may still have the chance to revive it. The state-run insurance giant has initiated a special Revival Campaign for just such policy holders beginning January 7  as an effort to help them renew their policies which had lapsed due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

“Under this Special Revival Campaign, policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within five years from the date of the first unpaid premium subject to terms and conditions,” LIC said in a statement on the campaign. Policies which were in lapsed condition during the premium paying term and had not completed the policy term as on the date of revival are eligible to be revived in this campaign, the insurance firm noted. 

According to the company, policy holders will get a 20 per cent late fee concession, or Rs 2,000 for revival, while a 25 per cent concession for annual premiums between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will be offered. LIC has also authorised its 1,526 satellite offices to revive policies where special medical tests are not required mandatorily.

However, the life insurer maintained that the policy revivals will remain subject to certain conditions. LIC also said that most policies can be revived only on the basis of a declaration of good health and a Covid-19-related questionnaire that is to be submitted by the proposer. The insurance firm noted that the campaign will benefit those policyholders who could not pay premiums due to unavoidable circumstances. 

Due to Covid-19 and the economic slowdown induced by the pandemic, insurance policy growth had crashed. At the end of May 31, 2020, the life insurance industry had recorded a de-growth of 27.92 per cent in FYP (first year premium) at Rs 20,466.75 crore compared to Rs 28,395.89 crore in the same period of the previous year. It also recorded a massive de-growth of 51.02 per cent in the number of policies issued  at just 14,24,373 policies compared to 29,08,093 in the previous year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC Life Insurance Corporation Pandemic
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp