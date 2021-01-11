STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Markets to take cue from corporate results, global trends this week

This week lots of macro data will be out including inflation and industrial output,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

COVID-19 vaccination drive to begin in India from January 16. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity markets are likely to closely follow the announcement of critical macroeconomic data over this week. Markets will also take their cue from the first flurry of quarterly earnings announcements by India’s listed companies and global trends, according to analysts. 

Indian equity benchmark indices continued their record-setting run last wee, marking new peaks on an almost daily basis driven by positive global trends, and more clarity on the Covid-19 vaccine front. Largely promising economic indicators have also helped build optimism over the global economic recovery. 

“Markets will first react to the TCS numbers which came after the market hours on Friday. The consistent buying by foreign investors has been ensuring newer record highs in the benchmarks despite overbought signals.

Going ahead, the upcoming macroeconomic data combined with the signals from the earnings would largely dictate the market trend,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd. IT company TCS on Friday reported a 7.2 per cent jump in December quarter net to Rs 8,701 crore on a consolidated basis. 

“Going ahead, global cues will be watched closely for further trend in the market. Investors would also track the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in India post the dry-run, December quarterly results and the Union Budget on February 1. This week lots of macro data will be out including inflation and industrial output,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Among major earnings this week are Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies Limited.Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The focus of the Indian markets has currently shifted to third quarter earnings. Market also awaits major data points like inflation rate and industrial production.” 

