STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee falls 24 paise to 73.48 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.47 against the US dollar and fell to 73.48 against the greenback, registering a decline of 24 paise over its previous close.

Published: 11th January 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 24 paise to 73.48 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking a rebound in the American currency even as domestic equities were trading with significant gains.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.47 against the US dollar and fell to 73.48 against the greenback, registering a decline of 24 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.24 against the American currency. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.37 per cent to 90.43.

"The US dollar index has started with a gap up trade this Monday morning in Asian trade as sharp gains in US yields and hopes for more stimulus to boost the world's largest economy prompted some investors to temper bearish bets, pulling the currency further away from recent multi-year lows," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Moreover, President-elect Joe Biden who takes office this month, with Democrats able to control both houses of Congress, has promised "trillions" in extra pandemic-relief spending, the note added.

Traders further said that weak Asian currencies could continue weigh on investor sentiment. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 426.38 points higher at 49,208.89, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 119.20 points at 14,466.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 6,029.83 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.16 per cent to USD 55.34 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US dollar
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp