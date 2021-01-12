STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail 4-wheeler sales jump 24 per cent in December, OEMs facing supply constraints

According Care Ratings, it will be crucial for automakers to deal with the supply shortages at the dealer level, in order to take advantage of the existing high demand for PVs.

Published: 12th January 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retail passenger vehicle sales (as recorded through vehicle registrations) grew by 24 per cent year-on-year in December 2020 due to spillover demand from the festive season and a fear of price hikes going into effect from January 2021. According to dealers association Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA, there is currently a wide mismatch between demand for, and the supply of, PVs resulting is waiting periods of up to 8 months for select models. 

“A good crop season, better offers in the two-wheeler segment, new launches both in PV as well as two-wheelers, and a fear of price increase in the month of January kept the demand going. Supply side issues in passenger vehicles continued for the second straight month thus making waiting period as high as eight months in select OEM vehicles,” said  FADA President Vinkesh Gulati in a statement on Monday. 

A shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in electronic control units has also forced OEMs to cut down on their production capacity. According to ratings agency Care Ratings, it will be crucial for automakers to deal with the supply shortages at the dealer level, in order to take advantage of the existing high demand for PVs.

Separately, most automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hero MotorCorp have already implemented price hikes ranging between 2-5 per cent for  their models. This, according to FADA, will lead to a temporary decline in sales of passenger vehicles. 

“Demand for vehicles in January looks to be bleak. PVs may witness growth if demand-supply mismatch is resolved. With recent hikes announced by all OEMs, FADA expects a temporary blip in demand as customers will take time to absorb the same,” the association observed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Retail Automobile FADA
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp