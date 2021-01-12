STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vedanta open offer for 10 per cent of Indian unit

Move comes after Vedanta Resources failed to garner enough shares to delist its subsidiary in October last year

Published: 12th January 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

Representational Image. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having failed in its attempt to delist its Indian subsidiary Vendanta Ltd., parent firm Vedanta Resources said on Monday that it would launch an open offer to buy up to 10 per cent of its shares. Vedanta Resources will offer Rs 160 per share under the offer however— a discount of 12 per cent on the stock’s Friday closing price of Rs 182.05. On Monday, Vedanta closed at a price of Rs 179.4 per share. 

The move comes after Vedanta Resources failed in its attempt to delist Vedanta Ltd., in October last year since it failed to garner the requisite shareholding levels through bulk deals and an offer price of Rs 87.5 a share. Last month, the company’s promoters had gone on to increase their shareholding in the company to 55.04 per cent from 50.14 per cent. This was done through block deals worth Rs 2,959 crore. 

According to market regulator SEBI’s takeover guidelines, promoters holding a stake of more than 25 per cent but less than 75 per cent shares may secure up to 5 per cent in a single financial year through gradual acquisition. Any acquisition  that goes beyond 5 per cent may trigger an open offer. 

The rules also say that the promoters may take another shot at delisting after a one-year cooling-off period. The group is seeking a delisting in order to clean up its current complex shareholding patterns, which will allow it to better access to consolidated resources while avoiding leakage while paying dividends. 

“This is in line with our stated strategic priority for simplifying the group structure to align the group’s capital and operational structures, streamline the process of servicing the Group’s financing obligations and improve a range of important credit metrics,” Vedanta had said. The process may involve other share acquisitions as needed, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vendanta Vedanta Resources
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp