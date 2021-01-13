STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Infosys Q3 net profit up 16.6 per cent to Rs 5,197 crore

The company had posted a net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 4,457 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 13th January 2021 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys logo (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's second-largest IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday reported a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,197 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 4,457 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue grew 12.3 per cent to Rs 25,927 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 23,092 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Infosys has increased its FY21 revenue growth guidance to 4.5-5 per cent in constant currency terms. In October, Infosys had guided towards 2-3 per cent revenue growth in FY21 on constant currency basis.

"The Infosys team has delivered another quarter of excellent results. Execution of client relevant strategy focused on digital transformation continues to drive superior growth, well ahead of the industry.

"The scale of new client partnerships with leading global companies such as Vanguard, Daimler and Rolls-Royce demonstrate the depth of digital and cloud capabilities of Infosys," the company's CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

He added that with the intense focus on client needs and the comprehensive foundation built on differentiated capabilities, he was confident about the future. The company said its large deal total contract value was at an all-time high of USD 7.13 billion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp