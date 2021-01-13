Mahindra & Mahindra cuts redundant job roles at its North American unit

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said it has cut redundant job roles at its North American unit due to de-prioritising of non-core work amid a challenging business environment.

Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), which till early 2020 employed around 500 people, is reported to have slashed over half of the workforce.

MANA has cut positions across various verticals, including engineering staff, at its Detroit-based plant, which rolls out off-road vehicle Roxor, as per reports.

When contacted, an official spokesperson of Mahindra Group said given the current circumstances, the company has combined some of the job roles and has taken the most difficult decision to reduce the resultant redundant job roles.

MANA has been evaluating options for making the organisation leaner and optimising performance and productivity, the spokesperson added in a statement.

"At MANA, we chose not to bid for the USPS Next Generation Delivery Vehicle program and some of the non-core work has also been de-prioritised.

In addition, design and engineering work on a new vehicle code named Z101 is now completed as the product readies to be launched in India," the spokesperson said.

The Mahindra Group will stay firm on implementing capital allocation norms, with a sharp focus on financial returns, driving growth and continued improvement in international subsidiaries, the statement read.

The Detroit centre will continue the future-ready work on 'Born Electric' platforms and is preparing for the launch of the new Roxor 2021, for which MANA continues to retain as well as bring in new and relevant skilled talent, it added.

"Mahindra remains wholly committed to the US market and to building a portfolio of tough and durable commercial vehicles to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy," the spokesperson said.