Next set of fresh NPAs may arise from India’s top 100 bank borrowers: RBI

Standard assets overdue for 1-30 days are categorised as SMA-0, while those pending for 31-60 days and 61-90 days fall under SMA-1 and SMA-2, respectively.

Published: 13th January 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

The next set of slippages could come from the top 100 bank borrowers, according to the RBI. Slippages are nothing but fresh additions to bad loans during a given quarter.  The share of the top 100 large borrowers in the gross NPA pool declined from 12.6 per cent in March 2020 to 8.8 per cent as on September 2020.

However, large advances in the SMA-0 category registered a jump of 155.6 per cent over the previous quarter and 245.6 per cent over March 2020 levels, portending slippages in the ensuing quarters, RBI noted in its latest Financial Stability Report.   

Standard assets overdue for 1-30 days are categorised as SMA-0, while those pending for 31-60 days and 61-90 days fall under SMA-1 and SMA-2, respectively.  According to RBI, the top 100 borrowers accounted for 17 per cent of gross advances, down from 17.5 per cent as on March 2020, while the share of restructured standard advances increased, indicating that large borrowers have commenced availing restructuring benefits extended for borrowers facing Covid-related stress.

The proportion of sub-standard and doubtful advances contracted while that of loss assets increased, reflecting ageing of the NPA portfolio. A large borrower is one who has aggregate fund-based and non-fund based exposure of `5 crore and above. The top 100 borrowers account for 33.7 per cent of large borrower loans. The share of large borrowers in the aggregate loan portfolios and GNPAs of SCBs sustained its downward trajectory, declining to 50.5 per cent and 73.5 per cent respectively as on September 2020.

However, foreign banks saw a marginal increase in the gross NPA ratio of large borrowers. In fact, their share has been declining since March 2018 implying that on an incremental basis, credit and NPA accretions were occurring in the small borrower category in the recent period. Meanwhile, the share of the industrial segment continues to be the highest in total outstanding credit followed by retail and services.

Large industries account for an 82.3 per cent share in the total outstanding credit to industries, but reported a fall of 1.78 per cent in November 2020 vs a growth of 3 per cent in November 2019. Though infrastructure has the maximum share of 36.6 per cent in the total bank credit outstanding to industries, it registered a de-growth of 1.8 per cent as on November 2020 compared with a growth of 8 per cent a year ago. Retail credit growth bounced bank last November after registering slow offtake in September and October 2020. It accounted for 28.8 per cent share of total credit during the period. Outsatanding credit grew 8.8% for services and fell by  0.7% for the industries. 

