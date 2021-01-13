Toyota ends lockout at Bidadi facility

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said on Tuesday that it has ended the nearly 2 months-long lockout and resumed operations at its facility in Bidadi, Karnataka, after 1,200 employees gave an undertaking of good behaviour to the management.

More than 3,500 workers at Toyota Kirloskar’s Bidar plant have been protesting against extended work hours as the company aims to increase production capacity. Workers unions have alleged that nearly 66 employees were suspended and said that the sit-in protests at the facility will continue.

“In-light of the continued illegal strike by Toyota Kirloskar Motor Employees Union, the management was forced to announce a second lock-out on November 23, 2020. However, the company had resumed production with over 1,200 team members who had expressed their intention to work with discipline, through a simple undertaking of good behaviour.

Thereafter, in view of a recent meeting held between Dr. Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka with the TKM management and having observed a gradual improvement in safety situation, both inside and outside the company premises, TKM Management have decided to withdraw the lock-out, without any compromise to discipline and productivity,” the company said in a statement. Operations will be enhanced with effect from second shift of January 12, it said.