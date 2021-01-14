STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Delhi's Select CityWalk installs 'Chakr Shield' devices to cut emissions from its diesel generator sets

Chakr Innovation, is a start-up founded by graduates of IIT Delhi who claim to have developed a patented technology to reduce the harmful exhaust emitted from the DG sets.

Published: 14th January 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

The 'Chakr Shield' can reduce significantly particulate matter, hydrocarbon emissions after retrofitting on tailpipe of DG set.

The 'Chakr Shield' can reduce significantly particulate matter, hydrocarbon emissions after retrofitting on tailpipe of DG set. (Photo | chakr.in)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's upscale mall Select CityWalk on Thursday said it has installed 'Chakr Shield', a retrofit emission control device for its diesel generator (DG) sets, which will reduce pollution from the DG sets by up to 80 per cent.

"Carbon emissions and clean air are a growing concern, and we all have to play our part in this effort.

The DG set ban in Delhi NCR during winters has often proved to be a major bottleneck for us, especially in case of a power cut, hampering a seamless shopping experience...The Chakr Shield is a significant technological disruption we have adopted, which will enable us to operate our DG sets with negligible emissions," Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO, Select CityWalk, said.

"We hope through our initiative, we can be an exemplar for policymakers in Delhi to take heed of this technology and exempt responsible organisations like ours from the DG set ban," he added.

Chakr Innovation, the developer of 'Chakr Shield', is a start-up founded by graduates of IIT Delhi who claim to have developed a patented technology to reduce the harmful exhaust emitted from the DG sets.

Shashi Sharma, Director - Operations and Projects, Select CityWalk, said "the installation of the Chakr Shield is our endeavour to help in significant, up to 80 per cent, reduction of pollution from the DG sets".

The 'Chakr Shield' can reduce significantly particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon emissions after retrofitting on the tailpipe of the DG set, Shashi Sharma said, adding, installing the devices on its DG sets was a voluntary step by Select CityWalk.

The installation was inaugurated by Vikas Mahatme, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha).

Chakr Innovation COO and Co-founder at Bharti Singhla said installing the Chakr Shield on the five DG sets located within Select CityWalk premises will help reduce annually an estimated 378 kg of PM (particulate matter) or black soot emissions which is equivalent to more than 174 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide emissions or the carbon sequestered by 228 acres of forest in 1 year alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chakr Shield Select CityWalk DG set pollution
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp