Kerala granted Rs 2,261 cr borrowing limit post ‘ease of doing biz’ reforms

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday said it has permitted Kerala to borrow an additional Rs 2,261 crore after the state successfully undertook ‘ease of doing business’ reforms. With this, Kerala has now joined seven other states — Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — which have completed the reforms facilitating ease of doing business to be eligible for the additional borrowing.

These states have been granted an additional borrowing permission of Rs 23,149 crore. “Kerala has become the 8th State in the country to successfully undertake “Ease of Doing Business”...Thus, the state has become eligible to mobilise additional financial resources of Rs 2,261 crore through open market borrowings. Permission for the same was issued by the Department of Expenditure on January 12,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The ease of doing business is an important indicator of the investment-friendly business climate. In May 2020, the government had announced to link grant of additional borrowingpermissions to states who undertake the reforms to facilitate ease of doing business as part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ package. With regards to citizen-centric reforms, 10 states have so far implemented the ‘One Nation One Ration Card System’, states have done ease of doing business and four states have done local body reforms.

Citizen-centric reforms undertaken so far

Ten states have implemented the One Nation One Ration Card System so far, 8 states have done ease of doing business and 4 states local body reforms. States, which have done the reforms so far, have been permitted to borrow Rs 56,526 crore.