STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NCLT passes order to liquidate dairy firm Kwality

The NCLT had directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against Kwality Ltd on December 11, 2018 over the plea filed by the financial creditors Punjab National Bank and KKR India Financial Services.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed to liquidate debt-ridden dairy firm Kwality Ltd after the company failed to finalise any bidder within the specified time-frame.

The NCLT had directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against Kwality Ltd on December 11, 2018 over the plea filed by the financial creditors Punjab National Bank and KKR India Financial Services.

A two-member bench of the Delhi-based NCLT observed that despite extension in the insolvency timeline, the lenders of the Kwality failed to finalise any potential buyer for the company.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) had received only one resolution plan for the company from a consortium of Haldiram Snacks and Pioneer Securities, but the bid could not get approved with the required majority of 66 per cent votes of lenders.

Following this, its resolution professional (RP) Shailendra Ajmera, who is part of consultancy firm E&Y, had moved an application to initiate the liquidation process for the company as mandated under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

"In view of the facts and circumstances, this authority (NCLT) is satisfied that the application filed for initiation of liquidation proceedings against the corporate debtor (Kwality) is a fit case for ordering the liquidation of the corporate debtor namely Kwality Ltd in the manner laid down in IBC, 2016," said a two-member NCLT bench comprising M S Tariq and N K Bhola.

The NCLT also appointed Ajmera as liquidator.

"The personnel of the corporate debtor are hereby directed to extend all corporations to the liquidator as may be required in managing the affairs of the corporate debtor," said the NCLT.

As the liquidation order has been passed, no suit or other legal proceedings shall be initiated by or against Kwality without prior approval of the NCLT, it added.

Moreover, the "moratorium passed under Section 14 of the IBC, 2016 shall cease to have its effect from the date of the order and that a fresh moratorium under Section 33(5) of IBC, 2016 shall commence".

"The liquidator shall submit a preliminary report to the NCLT within 75 days from the liquidation commencement," said the NCLT, while directing the liquidator to send the copy of the order to Registrar of Companies, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and IT Department including Assessing IT Officer of the IT Circle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCLT Kwality
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp