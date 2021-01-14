Paytm Money unveils F&O trading on app

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Online investments platform Paytm Money has launched futures and options (F&O) trading on its platform, the company announced through a virtual event January 13. The Bengaluru-headquartered company is offering all F&O trades at a flat rate of Rs 10, without any commitments, packages or contracts.

Speaking at the event, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, with this feature, the company is hoping to increase its active users and has set a target of attaining an annual turnover of Rs 1.5 lakh crore and a million trades in the next two years.

“There are 20-25 million active investors in India. We at Paytm want to help drive this numbers towards 100 million, thereby helping drive financial inclusion,” said Sharma. Currently, the firm has 7 million users with an annual transaction volume of 10 million.