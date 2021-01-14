RBI sets up 6-member panel  to examine digital lending 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formed a working group to study digital lending activities of both regulated as well as unregulated entities. The group, which has been advised to submit its report within three months, will suggest steps to regulate digital lending including online lending platform and mobile lending.

“While penetration of digital methods in the financial sector is a welcome development, the benefits and certain downside risks are often interwoven in such endeavours. A balanced approach needs to be followed so that the regulatory framework supports innovation while ensuring data security, privacy, confidentiality and consumer protection,” RBI said in a release. This move assumes significance in the context of recent reports of illegal app-based lenders thriving across the country.

There has been a spate of cases where borrowers allegedly ended their lives following humiliation by app-based financiers. In fact, social activists, who are in touch with such borrowers. say most of these apps are funded by Chinese companies. “We have received 45,000 complaints where borrowers are being harassed for repayment by loan apps,” Pravin Kalaiselvan, chairman of Save Them India Foundation told TNIE in December 2020.

The working group will evaluate digital lending activities and assess the penetration and standards of outsourced digital lending activities in RBI regulated entities, identify risks posed by unregulated digital lending to financial stability, regulated entities and consumers. The group will also suggest regulatory changes to promote orderly growth of digital lending and suggest measures for enhanced consumer protection The external members of the panel are Rahul Sasi, cyber security expert and founder of CloudSEK and Vikram Mehta, co-founder, Monexo Fintech.

Know the members

The six-member panel comprises four RBI internal and two external members. Jayant Kumar Dash, executive director, RBI will be chairman of the group. Other three internal members are Ajay Kumar Choudhary, CGM-in-charge, Department of Supervision, P Vasudevan, CGM Department of Payment and Manoranjan Mishra, CGM, Department of Regulation.