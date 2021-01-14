Third phase of govt's flagship skill development scheme to be launched on January 15

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The third phase of the government's flagship skilling scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) will be launched on Friday in 600 districts across all states of the country.

PMKVY 3.0 envisages training of eight lakh candidates over the scheme period of 2020-2021, with an outlay of Rs 948.90 crore.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, this phase will focus on new-age and COVID-related skills, an official statement said.

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey will launch the scheme.

The 729 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs), empaneled non-PMKK training centres and more than 200 industrial training institutes under Skill India will be rolling out PMKVY 3.0 training to build a robust pool of skilled professionals, the statement added.

On the basis of the learning gained from PMKVY 1.0 and PMKVY 2.0, the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry has improved the newer version of the scheme to match the current policy doctrine and energize the skilling ecosystem affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Skill India Mission which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 15, 2015 has gained momentum through the launch of its flagship scheme PMKVY to unlock the vision of making India the 'Skill Capital' of the world.