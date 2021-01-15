STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CEAT to supply tyres to Royal Enfield for its 650cc Interceptor range

CEAT has associated with Royal Enfield in the past by supplying tyres for Royal Enfield Bullet, Classic, Himalayan, Meteor motorcycles, among others.

Published: 15th January 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Enfield 650cc Interceptor

Royal Enfield 650cc Interceptor

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tyre maker CEAT on Friday said it will supply its Zoom Cruz tyres to niche bike maker Royal Enfield for its 650cc Interceptor range. With the Zoom Cruz tyres, CEAT marks its entry in the 650cc segment for any two-wheeler as well as the twin-engine cylindrical motorcycles segment, the company said.

The tyres will be available in two sizes -- 100/90-18 and 130/70-18, it said. CEAT has associated with Royal Enfield in the past by supplying tyres for Royal Enfield Bullet, Classic, Himalayan, Meteor motorcycles, among others.

The company is the first Indian manufacturer to supply tyres as original fitment for the Interceptor 650cc range.

"We have a strong relationship with Royal Enfield as bikes like Bullet Classic and Himalayan are already using our products. "This launch also marks our entry into the premium Cruiser 650+ cc segment and reiterates our commitment to be the preferred choice for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd.

The cruiser segment is growing steadily in the last few years and CEAT's entry into the 650+ cc category is a great opportunity for it to grow in the premium segment, said Jyoti Banerjee, Vice President, CEAT OEM Business.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CEAT Royal Enfield Zoom Cruz tyres Royal Enfield 650cc Interceptor CEAT Royal Enfield deal
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp