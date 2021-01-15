STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki launches online financing platform in more than 30 cities

Maruti Suzuki website will act as a facilitator between the customer and the financier providing real time status updates and in turn provide a hassle free and transparent financing solution.

Published: 15th January 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced the launch of its online financing platform -- Smart Finance, for Maruti Suzuki ARENA customers across more than 30 cities. A company statement said that with the launch of Smart Finance, 24 out of 26 steps in the customer vehicle purchase journey have been digitised.

"Smart Finance offers customers a 'ONE-STOP-SHOP' solution for the vehicle finance needs. The services include option to choose among wide range of finance products based on customer needs, selecting the best-suited loan product, completion of all finance related formalities and disbursal of loan, with just a few clicks," it said.

Maruti Suzuki website will act as a facilitator between the customer and the financier providing real time status updates and in turn provide a hassle free and transparent financing solution. Going forward, different structured schemes such as balloon and step-up offers, among others can also be reviewed on one screen.

For this, Maruti Suzuki has currently partnered with twelve financiers -- State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank and HDB Financial Services. Subsequently, the company will on-board other key financiers, it said.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said: "We are overwhelmed with the response to our Smart Finance platform from our NEXA customers. Now, we want to extend the ease of a car buying journey for our ARENA customers as well. The pandemic situation in the country has further increased the usage of digital platforms. With Smart Finance, we aim to reach out to a larger audience, assist them and make every stage of the loan process transparent."

The Smart Finance service is now available for ARENA customers in over 30 cities including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore, Kolkata, Cochin, Chandigarh and Guwahati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance Maruti vehicle finance Maruti customer offers
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp