STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

December export growth marginal, high imports push up deficit

However, the high level of imports, which  expanded by 7.56 per cent during the month under review, left the country’s trade deficit at a far wider $15.44 billion.

Published: 16th January 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Exports to China have gone up despite India taking a number of steps to reduce its import dependence.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s exports grew marginally at 0.14 per cent in the month of December, showed data released by the commerce ministry on Friday, indicating that there remain signs of a global recovery. However, the high level of imports, which  expanded by 7.56 per cent during the month under review, left the country’s trade deficit at a far wider $15.44 billion.

According to the data released by the government, export items that helped India’s outbound shipments gain traction included gems and jewellery (6.75 per cent), drugs and pharmaceuticals (17.47 per cent), chemicals (10.8 per cent) and electronic goods (16.51 per cent). Negative trends continued, however, in the exports of readymade garments, which contracted by  15 per cent, and petroleum products, which fell by 35.35 per cent. 

Both petroleum products and garments are high volume export categories for India but are facing headwinds due to the impact of pandemic on the global economy. However, exports of 20 out of the 30 major product categories were positive during the month. 

Among high volume import categories, gold (81.82 per cent), vegetable oils (43.5 per cent), chemicals (23.3 per cent), artificial resins (32.27 per cent), iron and steel (12.67 per cent), non-ferrous metal (28.1 per), and electronic goods (20.9 per cent) saw a significant rise during the month. 

According to Sharad Kumar Saraf, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), monthly exports have moved towards positive territory since major export products are showing signs of further revival. “Arrival of vaccines have also helped in boosting the business sentiments for the sector as a whole, which can be further seen from the positive figures of the upcoming months,” said Saraf. 

0.14 per cent rise in December exports
7.56 per cent rise in December imports

FIEO seeks central support for sector
FIEO has urged the Centre to ensure adequate availability of containers; softer freight charges; and release the required MEIS benefits

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp