GAIL to launch Rs 1,046.35 cr share buyback

In a stock exchange filing, the company said its Board of Directors has approved the buyback of 6.97 crore shares at a price of Rs 150 per share.

Published: 16th January 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 10:28 AM

GAIL

Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd in New Delhi (Photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s largest gas distribution company GAIL (India) announced a Rs 1,046.35 crore share buyback programme on Friday, with the state-run firm looking to transfer some of its surplus cash back to its shareholders—the largest of which is the government with a 51.76 per cent equity stake. 

In a stock exchange filing, the company said its Board of Directors has approved the buyback of 6.97 crore shares at a price of Rs 150 per share. This represents 1.55 per cent of the company’s fully paid-up equity shares. The board also declared an interim dividend of 25 per cent (Rs 2.50 per share) for financial year 2020-21. GAIL stock closed Friday’s trade 3.82 per cent lower at Rs 138.5 per sahre. 

According to officials, the government stands to get Rs 583.6 crore from the dividend payout and another Rs 541.5 crore if it participates in the buyback programme. In its filing, GAIL said that the buyback plan represents “2.5 per cent and 2.26 per cent of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company”, and adding that the programme was within the statutory limit of 10 per cent. 

The record date for the buyback as well as payment of the interim dividend will be January 28. Reports say the cash-strapped central government has asked at least eight state-run companies to consider share buyback programmes. 

