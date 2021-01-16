STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Our policies helped ease severity of economic impact of COVID- 19: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Das felt that 'the year bygone could be marked as one of the toughest periods for human society with the unprecedented health and economic catastrophe'.

Published: 16th January 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said the year 2020 could be marked as one of the toughest periods for human society caused by COVID-19 and the policies adopted by the central bank have helped in easing the severity of the economic impact of the pandemic.

"The year bygone could be marked as one of the toughest periods for human society. The unprecedented health and economic catastrophe caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and widened economic and social fault lines across countries," Das said.

ALSO READ| Need to support economic revival, financial stability: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Governor made the comments while delivering the 39th Nani Palkhivala Memorial Lecture on Saturday. "It is essential to evolve a prudent and judicious approach towards managing the financial system not only during the pandemic but also in its aftermath," he noted.

With the principal objective during the pandemic to support economic activity, Das said, "looking back, it is evident that our policies have helped in easing the severity of the economic impact of the pandemic". "I would like to unambiguously reiterate that the Reserve Bank remains steadfast to take any further measures, as may be necessary, while at the same time remaining fully committed to maintain financial stability," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaktikanta Das Reserve Bank of India RBI COVID policies COVID19 Coronavirus Economy COVID impact Nani Palkhivala memorial lecture
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp