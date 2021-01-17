ATF prices hiked, fuel rates get a breather

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by three per cent on Saturday as global crude oil prices continued to strengthen over the past week due to promising news on the Covid-19 vaccine and indications of a global economic recovery. Petrol and diesel rates remain at record high levels after daily hikes over the past few days, but were kept static by oil marketing companies.

ATF prices have been raised by Rs 1,512.38 per kilo litre to Rs 52,491.16 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification from fuel retailers.

This is the fourth ATF hike since December 1, 2020, when rates had gone up by 7.6 per cent. Prices have since been raised by 6.3 per cent on December 16, and 3.69 per cent on January 1.

ATF prices are revised on the first and sixteenth day of every month and are calculated based on the average benchmark international rate and foreign exchange rate during the preceding fortnight. Petrol and diesel, meanwhile, remain at all-time highs.

On January 14, petrol had touched an all-time high of Rs 84.70 per litre in Delhi, while Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 74.88 per litre. In Mumbai, it stands at a record high of Rs 81.6 per litre.