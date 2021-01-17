Banks need to raise capital, and fast: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said financial institutions in India will have to walk a tightrope in nurturing the economic recovery within the overarching objective of preserving long-term financial stability.

In a bid to maintain financial stability, he emphasised the need for banks to raise resources in advance as a buffer to prepare for asset-quality issues. While a few banks have raised capital, Das said it was now important to fast track the capital-raising process.

“We have advised all banks, large non-deposit taking and deposit taking NBFCs to work out possible mitigation measures, including capital planning, capital raising, and contingency liquidity planning, among others,” said the RBI governor.

The central bank has injected liquidity worth nearly 6.3 per cent of India’s GDP during the initial months of the pandemic along with other credit and regulatory forbearance measures to keep the financial sector ticking.

While the central bank remains steadfast to take any further measures as may be required to support growth, Das stressed the need for the government to define its fiscal roadmap, assess public expenditure with a focus on “multiplier effect”.

The comments come just weeks ahead of the Union Budget which will be presented on February 1.

“While the conventional parameters of fiscal discipline will ensure medium and longterm sustainability of public finances, measurable parameters of quality of expenditure would ensure that welfarism carries significant productive outcomes and multiplier effects. Maintaining and improving the quality of expenditure would help address the objectives of fiscal sustainability while supporting growth,” Das said, while delivering the 39th Nani Palkhivala memorial lecture on Saturday.

Das warned that the financial markets must also be prepared for any halt in the global inflows if risk aversion in external sector picks up. He also highlighted that banks and NBFCs need to strengthen the governance structure supported by effective compliance functions.