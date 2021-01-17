E-Commerce portal Pepperfry fined Rs 20,000 for inferior product

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: E-Commerce portal Pepperfry. com, (Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt.Ltd.,) has been slapped with a fine of Rs 20,000 by the District Consumer Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad, for causing mental agony to a consumer by delivering a product different from its displayed on its website.

Logakanthi S, a resident of RBI Officers Quarters, Ameerpet, approached the commission over the incident.

On June 13, 2019, Logakanthi ordered a Camilla Bookcase from Pepperfry.com described as having been made from ‘Sheesham wood’ and priced at Rs 15,291.

However, Logakanthi noticed that she had received Engineering Wood instead of Sheesham Wood as promised. She raised an objection but Pepperfry didn’t respond. Meanwhile, Pepperfry. com denied all allegations and filed a complaint against Logakanthi.

They contended that as a mere facilitator between the complainant and manufacturer, they were not responsible and not liable to pay a refund.

The Commission directed Pepperfry to reimburse the amount of Rs 15,291 with nine per cent interest and a compensation of Rs 20,000.