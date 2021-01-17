STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Six of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.13 lakh crore in cumulative market valuation

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

Published: 17th January 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,13,018.94 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance took losses in their market valuation for the week.

The valuation of TCS jumped by Rs 42,495.76 crore to Rs 12,13,371.12 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (m-cap) climbed by Rs 33,960.84 crore to Rs 3,28,697.33 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 19,001.41 crore to Rs 8,07,615.27 crore in its valuation and the market cap of Infosys gained Rs 14,184.43 crore to reach Rs 5,72,957.16 crore.

The valuation of RIL rose by Rs 2,884.44 crore to reach Rs 12,28,330.03 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained by Rs 492.06 crore to Rs 3,74,745.94 crore.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation tumbled by Rs 21,171.32 crore to Rs 3,69,082.01 crore.

The m-cap of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 12,000.53 crore to Rs 2,94,156.02 crore.

HUL's valuation dipped by Rs 9,034.04 crore to Rs 5,52,592.14 crore and HDFC's worth declined by Rs 3,861.42 crore to Rs 4,73,801.61 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued domestic firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark advanced by 252.16 points or 0.51 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Market valuation TCS Bharti airtel
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp