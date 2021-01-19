Cure.fit acquires US-based Onyx to strengthen its digital fitness offerings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health-tech start-up Cure.fit on Monday said that it has acquired a California-based fitness firm Onyx to bolster its digital offerings at a time when home workouts are in vogue. According to the company, the acquisition is a step towards improving its computer vision technology for its at-home fitness product and expanding its international business.

Recently, Cure.fit launched in the United States with its energy-meter tech wherein the phone camera tracks users’ movements as they try to follow guided content from trainers. Users can also track their improvement, compete with their friends, post selfies and follow their favourite trainers.

“The 20s will be the decade of digital health. Onyx will accelerate our efforts towards building a hardware agnostic AI-led platform that offers guided content on physical and mental wellness and nutrition — all at the same place. Users will get a personalised experience with high quality tech and human touch, and will be able to achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their home without spending on expensive hardware,” said Mukesh Bansal, c-founder of Cure.fit.

Onyx specialises in body tracking technology and personalisation of workout feedback. It provides highly accurate rep counts, form correction, and detailed performance tracking. Onyx is also one of the highest-rated apps in the fitness domain, which recently featured as “App of the Day” on the Apple app store and has seen rapid user growth over the course of the last year.

“With this tech, our digital product will be very similar to attending a group class at a boutique studio or a personal training session in the gym,” said Shamik Sharma, head of Technology at Cure.fit.