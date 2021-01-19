STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cure.fit acquires US-based Onyx to strengthen its digital fitness offerings

Users can also track their improvement, compete with their friends, post selfies and follow their favourite trainers.

Published: 19th January 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

handshake

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health-tech start-up Cure.fit on Monday said that it has acquired a California-based fitness firm Onyx to bolster its digital offerings at a time when home workouts are in vogue. According to the company, the acquisition is a step towards improving its computer vision technology for its at-home fitness product and expanding its international business.

Recently, Cure.fit launched in the United States with its energy-meter tech wherein the phone camera tracks users’ movements as they try to follow guided content from trainers. Users can also track their improvement, compete with their friends, post selfies and follow their favourite trainers.

 “The 20s will be the decade of digital health. Onyx will accelerate our efforts towards building a hardware agnostic AI-led platform that offers guided content on physical and mental wellness and nutrition — all at the same place. Users will get a personalised experience with high quality tech and human touch, and will be able to achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their home without spending on expensive hardware,” said Mukesh Bansal, c-founder of Cure.fit.

Onyx specialises in body tracking technology and personalisation of workout feedback. It provides highly accurate rep counts, form correction, and detailed performance tracking. Onyx is also one of the highest-rated apps in the fitness domain, which recently featured as “App of the Day” on the Apple app store and has seen rapid user growth over the course of the last year. 

“With this tech, our digital product will be very similar to attending a group class at a boutique studio or a personal training session in the gym,” said Shamik Sharma, head of Technology at Cure.fit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cure.fit
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp