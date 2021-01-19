Ford India to shut Chennai plant amid chip shortage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ford India has decided to extend the four-day shutdown of its Chennai plant by another week due to global shortage of semiconductors. Going ahead, the US-based carmaker expects the issue to continue for at least the first half of 2021.

Besides, production at its Gujarat plant will also be impacted due to the scarcity of the raw material.“In Chennai, we have pulled ahead a down week to this week due to a supplier part shortage connected to the global semiconductor shortage. We are working closely with suppliers to address production constraints tied to the global semiconductor shortage and working to prioritize key vehicle lines for production, making the most of our semiconductor allocation,” said a Ford India spokesperson.

Other carmakers such as Toyota, Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler and Nissan have also stated they have been hit by the shortage, forcing them to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. Recently, auto components industry body ACMA had also said it was still not clear as to what extent and for how long the shortage of semiconductors will impact vehicle production.

While most car makers said they were expecting a curb in production, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor has not reported any drop so far in manufacturing.