Japanese firm Daicel Corporation to set up airbag inflator manufacturing plant in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Japan-based Daicel Corporation will be setting up an airbag inflator manufacturing plant at CapitaLand’s OneHub Chennai, an industrial township located on Old Mahabalipuram Road with a planned investment of about Rs 230 crore in the first phase. The firm will start its operations by December 2023.

Until now, Daicel has been supplying products to the Indian market from its production site in Thailand and other countries. “However, due to the growth potential of the Indian automobile market, and the need to strengthen automobile manufacturer and airbag module manufacturer supply chains in India, we have decided to establish a local production site at OneHub Chennai. We will further strengthen our presence in the Indian market through stable production and supply of products,” said Takase Yoshifumi, Managing Director, India Operations, Daicel Corporation.

OneHub Chennai (OHC) is developed by CapitaLand in a joint venture with IREO and Japanese Consortium comprising Mizuho Bank and JGC Corporation.

The 1250-acre (506 ha) future-ready business city is located within Greater Chennai, on Old Mahabalipuram Road, the growth corridor of Chennai. The proposed plant will be Daicel Corporation’s first airbag inflator manufacturing unit in India spread across 30 acres. Earlier, in October 2018, in response to growth in the Indian automobile market and the tightening of safety regulations, Daicel established a sales base Daicel Safety Systems India Pvt. Ltd., DSSI in Gurugram, Haryana.