Mindtree Q3 profit up 66 per cent on deal wins

Bengaluru-headquartered Mindtree on Monday posted a 66 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs. 326.5 crore for Q3 FY21 On a sequential basis, the net profit was up 28.7 per cent.

Published: 19th January 2021 10:30 AM

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid-19 led tailwinds in the digital segment has seen IT majors posting huge jump in revenue for the December-ended quarter of the current financial year. Even mid-cap firms saw a boost in earnings as they leveraged the digital transformation wave accelerated by the pandemic.

Bengaluru-headquartered Mindtree on Monday posted a 66 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs. 326.5 crore for Q3 FY21 On a sequential basis, the net profit was up 28.7 per cent. Revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,023.7 crore, up five per cent sequentially and three per cent on an annual basis driven by broad-based growth across verticals and service lines. Dollar revenue grew five per cent sequentially to $274.1 million reflecting strong business momentum. 

However, the revenue saw a decline of 0.4 per cent when compared to the previous year. Net profit, in dollar terms, grew by 59.35 per cent YoY to $44.2 million, the company said in a statement. According to Debhashis Chaterjee, chief executive officer of Mindtree, a healthy order book of $312 million has positioned the firm well and given a strong outlook for next several quarters. The EBITDA margin improved 350 basis points to 23.1 per cent from 19.6 per cent in the previous quarter. The L&T backed IT firm added 8 clients during the December quarter, taking its total client count to 276.

Attrition rate down at 12.5%
In line with industry trend, the attrition rate came down to 12.5 per cent in the quarter ended December from 13.8 per cent in the previous quarter. Total headcount as of December 31, 2020 stood at 22,195 employees. Mindtree said all campus offers have been honoured and the last batch is likely to join in February.

