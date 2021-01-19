STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore firm proposes to invest Rs 1,100 crore to develop data centre in Noida

The data centre can create approximately 80 direct job opportunities and around 1,000 indirect and induced employment avenues.

Published: 19th January 2021 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

A land parcel of around three acres has been already identified by the investor in Noida to set up the data centre campus. (Photo |sttelemediagdc.com)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major boost to the development of key IT infrastructure to fulfil the needs of industry and businesses, Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) India has proposed to develop a Greenfield Data Centre Campus in Noida.

In a meeting with industrial development department officials including Additional Chief Secretary Alok Kumar, STT GDC India representative claimed that the company proposed to develop the data centre campus with critical IT capacity of 18 MW with an estimated investment of Rs 600 crore in the first phase. It is expected to create 30-40 direct and around 550 indirect and induced employment avenues.

The proposed Data centre campus is aimed at providing services to major cloud players, hyperscalers (an operator of a data centre that offers scalable cloud computing services) and large enterprise clients. In fact, data centre is a facility that centralizes the shared IT activities and equipment of an
organization for the purpose of storing, processing and disseminating information and applications.

A land parcel of around three acres has been already identified by the investor in Noida to set up the data centre campus, which would be scalable to 36 MW IT load data centre capacity in the second phase with an additional investment of Rs 500 crores excluding the land cost. After the completion of the second phase, the total estimated investment would be around Rs 1100 crores with approximately 80 direct job opportunities and around 1000 indirect and induced employment avenues.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Dinesh Sharma said that in consonance with Union government’s programme to promote the growth of the digital economy, Uttar Pradesh was making all-out efforts to attract investment in data centre development and operations sector, which had become a crucial necessity for big enterprises in different sectors.

The ADG while speaking to media persons claimed that the proposed campus was suitably located within easy access of the industrial hub and the National Capital with seamless international connectivity. He said that there was a significant presence of industry and IT majors in and around NOIDA, which would aid
in quickly evolving the region as a major Data Centre hub in north India.

He added that in the wake of the web-based and digitally driven economy gaining prominence, the State government was preparing new data centre policy with the objective of creating state-of-the-art data and IT ecosystem to meet the requirements of the industry.

