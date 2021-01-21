STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BMW to bring 25 new products in India this year

Around November-December last year, the company had been able to achieve its pre-COVID levels, he added.

Published: 21st January 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

BMW India

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury automotive group BMW plans to bring 25 new products in India this year as it looks to accelerate sales growth, leaving behind the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which on Thursday launched its BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine priced between Rs 51.5 lakh and Rs 53.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), expects growth in India to be in double digits this year on the back of an increasing demand for personal mobility and people indulging in luxury cars as international travels and holidays are curbed due to COVID-19.

"As far as our business is concerned, the worst of coronavirus is behind us. In 2020 we saw business shut. This year we expect the full 12 months to be operational as compared to around eight months last year. Demand is also picking up," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

Around November-December last year, the company had been able to achieve its pre-COVID levels, he added.

When asked about the company's growth prospects this year, Pawah said,"We expect it to be really strong, in double digits."

Pawah said there are two factors driving demand. One is the increasing preference for personal mobility in the aftermath of the pandemic due to health and safety concerns and the other, in the luxury segment in particular, people are looking to indulge in cars as they are not going for international holidays in exotic locations. In order to tap the opportunity, Pawah said,"BMW Group India will launch 25 new products." These will include eight all-new products, nice facelifts and eight variants.

The BMW Group sells luxury cars and SUVs under the BMW and Mini brands while it is present in the motorcycle segment through BMW Motorrad in India.

"We are also looking to create completely new segments such as we are doing with the 3 Series Gran Limousine," he added.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine with its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance has been tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment, Pawah said.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in one diesel variant (BMW 320Ld Luxury Line) priced at Rs 52.5 lakh and two petrol variants  -- BMW 330Li Luxury Line tagged at Rs 51.5 lakh and BMW 330Li M Sport 'First Edition' priced Rs 53.9 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW COVID 19COVID Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (Photo| PTI)
Five dead as fire ravages Serum Institute of India in Pune, COVID vaccines safe
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp