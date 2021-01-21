Gold price jumps Rs 575; silver up by Rs 1,227

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold price on Thursday jumped Rs 575 to Rs 49,125 per 10 gm in the national capital amid firm global market trend, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 48,550 per 10 gm in the previous trade. Silver also shot up by Rs 1,227 to Rs 66,699 per kg, compared to the previous close of Rs 65,472.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi rallied for the fourth consecutive day by Rs 575 in line with surge in COMEX (New York-based commodity bourse) gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading firm at USD 1,870.50 an ounce while silver was up at USD 25.83 an ounce.

Patel said gold prices surged on easy monetary policy from major central banks, while the dollar headed for the fourth straight day decline on stimulus hopes.