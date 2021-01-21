STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

With USD 200 billion in extra savings, lockdown boosts household savings to 20-yr high: Report

Now household savings constitute as much as 58 per cent of the gross capital formation while that of corporates is only 32 per cent.

Published: 21st January 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Savings, Piggy bank

Representational Image

By PTI

MUMBAI: The pandemic-driven lockdown has a surprise winner in household savings that have been falling steadily between 2014 and mid-2019 but have scooped up a hefty USD 200 billion in extra savings - which is a 20-year high, according to a foreign brokerage report.

Surprisingly, a vast portion of this savings is in cash only, which soared by a whopping 135 per cent during the lockdown months, a report by UBS said, adding now household savings constitute as much as 58 per cent of the gross capital formation while that of corporates is only 32 per cent.

According to analysts at UBS Securities India Sunil Tirumalai and Dipojjal Saha, the slowdown in spending by the households through the lockdowns has resulted in USD 200 billion extra net savings in financial assets, which is as a percentage of GDP is close to the peak seen post-global financial crisis of 2008-09 and is still growing and is granular and broad-based, and not concentrated in the hands of the rich.

Bank deposits and insurance/pensions form 14 per cent each of the total household savings, while 19 per cent constitute claims on government and a whopping 135 per cent are in hard currency.

Historically households have been funding a third of the capital formation of the rest of the economy.

Overall financial surplus from households has remained steady for the last seven to eight years  before rising from mid-2019.

Household savings are still among the highest in peer countries, although it has come off over the last 20 years.

Since FY15, the household savings have been waning due to a host of factors, and one the main reason being a consumption growth driven by staples like processed food, health, education, clothing and daily commodities.

The UBS analysts think all this can unwind as the economy normalises and consumer confidence improves.

Contrary to popular belief, these savings appear to be quite granular and broad-based and potential beneficiaries of this theme include consumer stocks and financials.

Savings flowing into equity markets have picked up, but remain less than 5 per cent of the total savings.

But this 5 per cent is much higher than the FPI inflows in the past two years combined, which jumped 25 per cent on-year in 2020.

Even without much help from asset appreciation, household financial wealth surged during the lockdown months.

While government data come with over 15 months lag, the RBI gives it with 5-6 months lag.

But UBS' real-time tracker shows that the overall quantum of savings has been rising since mid-2019 and surged in 2020 (peaked in June 2020 but still running higher than pre-pandemic level).

This coupled with a steady drop in household borrowings since the ILFS crisis has meant that their net financial surplus is almost at a two-decade high.

As a result, wealth is also close to multi-decade highs - with negligible help from asset appreciation, the report said.

The sharp surge in retail deposits of banks, inflows into government's small savings schemes, insurance (new business premium and resilient persistency ratios), retail equity flows and rising cash in circulation are all evidence of higher financial savings by the households, it added.

At the same time, weak retail credit growth especially when NBFCs are seen along with banks suggest reduced borrowings flow.

In a UBS survey in November 2020, as much as 70 per cent of respondents said they saved more in 2020 than in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Savings lockdown
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (Photo| PTI)
Five dead as fire ravages Serum Institute of India in Pune, COVID vaccines safe
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp