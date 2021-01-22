STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bandhan Bank Q3 profit plunges 14 per cent

 The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 731 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Published: 22nd January 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bandhan Bank

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank on Thursday reported a 14 per cent decline in its net profit for the quarter ended December at Rs 632.59 crore as Covid-19 related provisions more than trebled.  The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 731 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

“During the quarter the bank has taken accelerated additional provision on standard advances amounting to Rs 1,000 crore. With this provision and additional standard assets provision that bank is carrying in micro banking portfolio total additional provision in books stands at Rs 3,119 crore,” the bank said. 

Total income during the period under review rose 38.3 per cent to Rs 2,625 crore from Rs 1,898 crore in the same period of 2019-20. In terms of operating performance, Net interest income rose 34.5 per cent from a year ago to Rs 2,071 crore. Other income rose 55 per cent to Rs 553 crore.

On asset front, gross NPAs as on December 31, 2020 stood at Rs 859.2 crore (1.1 per cent of gross advances) as against Rs 1,182 crore (1.9 per cent) by the year-ago same period.

The micro loans-focussed lender also flagged concerns over the impact of a recent law on MFI loans in poll-bound Assam, which constitutes 8 per cent of its total book, saying the loan collections have suffered in the last fortnight and it will be cautious while extending new loans. 

“Collection efficiencies which had risen to 92 per cent as of December 31, from 88 per cent in September, have gone down to 90 per cent in the last fortnight,” said CEO and MD C S Ghosh.

Conservative about lending

Bandhan bank will be conservative about new lending in Assam because of repayment troubles. It feels the situation will be challenging for the 2-3 months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandhan Bank
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp