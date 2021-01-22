STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hero MotoCorp crosses 10 crore-units production

The world’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday surpassed the 10 crore-units cumulative production milestone since it began operations in 1984.

Published: 22nd January 2021 09:41 AM

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The world’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday surpassed the 
10 crore-units cumulative production milestone since it began operations in 1984.

The unit completing the 10 crore count was an Xtreme 160R, which was rolled out of its manufacturing facility in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

As part of the next five-year plan, the company said it will introduce over 10 products — including variants, refreshes and upgrades —every year. “We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our Vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ we will be launching a host of new motorcycles & scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint.

We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions,” said Pawan Munjal, chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp. The company added it will continue to work towards the propagation of new mobility solutions both through its internal programs and by supporting the larger external ecosystem.

Hero achieved its first 10-lakh cumulative production milestone in 1994 and went on to cross the 5-crore mark  in 2013. Besides India, Hero MotoCorp currently sells its products in over 40 countries. This unique milestone for Hero also comes at a time when India is pushing hard to increase adaptation of electric vehicles. While Hero Group company Hero Electric is one of the major players in the EV segment, Hero MotorCorp is yet to launch an electric powered vehicle under its brand.

