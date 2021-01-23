HDFC Bank submits plan to fix outage issue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: HDFC Bank, which has been barred from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards following repeated outages, has submitted a blueprint to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on how it plans to fix the technical glitches.

In a post-earnings call with analysts, Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer of the bank said that the action plan will take 10-12 weeks for implementation.

In November, 2020 HDFC Bank has faced an outage in its internet banking and payment system due to a power failure in the primary data centre. Earlier, the bank has also been penalised for two major outages, one in November 2018 and the other in December 2019.