Indian Bank profit soars as NPAs decline

Indian Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 514 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020—an increase of 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Published: 23rd January 2021

Padmaja Chunduru, managing director and CEO, Indian Bank.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 514 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020—an increase of 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter. According to officials, lower provisioning requirements led by improving asset quality helped the lender put up a good show during the period. 

“The bank has continued its steady growth in both business and profit combined with good control over asset quality. Following the amalgamation of Allahabad Bank with effect from April 2020, Indian Bank has moved quickly on consolidating the merger. 

Our relentless focus on credit monitoring has yielded results in restricting slippages. Even taking into account unflagged NPAs, the position is very much in control. Process changes that the bank has implemented in the first two quarters, centralising the processing on both liability and asset side, are now yielding results,” said Padmaja Chunduru, managing director and CEO, Indian Bank.

According to the bank, net interest income for the period rose by 31 per cent to Rs 4,313 crore from Rs 3,293 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 9.04 per cent of gross advances, down by 365 basis points from 12.69 per cent in the previous year. On a sequential basis, GNPAs were down 85 basis points. 

The bank’s Net NPAs meanwhile also came down to 2.35 per cent from 4.22 per cent. Consequently, it made Rs 2,314.35 crore in provisions towards bad loans and contingencies as against Rs 1,529.26 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Post the merger of Allahabad Bank,  the combined financials have been arrived at by aggregation of audited numbers of the two banks, the bank said.  The bank’s board has also approved raising equity capital up to Rs 4,000 crore, and another Rs 3,000 crore through bonds.

