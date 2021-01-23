STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RBI paper proposes new system to regulate NBFCs

Paper suggests that NBFCs be split into four clases based on size

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:22 AM

Money laundering: Banks, RBI officials and many more fell victim to the taxman and Enforcement Directorate sleuths during demonetisation.

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Faced with an increasingly complex web of inter-linkages between non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banks, the capital markets, and other financial sector entities, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) discussion paper has proposed stricter norms for the segment and the creation of a multilayer model in a bid to preserve financial stability and reduce systemic risks.

The discussion paper, released on Friday, suggested that NBFCs be split into four categories, depending on their size and systemic relevance for better regulation. These are base layer (NBFC-BL), middle layer (NBFC-ML), upper layer (NBFC-UL) and a likely top layer. An NBFC in the UL category is expected to see the maximum regulatory changes. This category, which would include about 25-30 NBFCs, will be subjected to bank-like regulation and capital requirements. 

A time-period of eight weeks will be provided to the NBFC to enable it to chart out a plan for implementation. Within the allotted time period, the NBFC would have to put in place a board-approved policy towards the adoption of the enhanced regulatory framework, the RBI said. Such NBFCs should also be subject to mandatory listing requirements, the paper recommended.  

If a certain NBFC, identified as NBFC-UL, does not want to feature in the upper layer, it can scale down its operations and reduce interconnectedness to ensure that they continue to function as NBFC-ML rather than NBFC-UL. The methodology for assessing NBFC-UL will be reviewed at least once in four years. NBFCs-ML will also comprise of Housing Finance Companies and Infrastructure Finance Companies.

“Unbridled growth aided by less rigorous regulatory framework within an interconnected financial system can sow the seeds of systemic risk. Failure of any large and deeply interconnected NBFC is capable of transmitting shocks into the entire financial sector and causing disruption even to the operations of small and mid-sized NBFCs. As such it has  become imperative to re-examine suitability of regulatory approach,” the RBI paper said. 

NBFCs now large cogs in financial system
In the last five years, the size of the balance sheet of NBFCs has more than doubled
NBFCs are the largest net borrowers of funds from the financial system
NBFCs obtained more than half of their funding from scheduled commercial banks

