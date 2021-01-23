Telecom, retail units boost Reliance earnings

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) telecom and retail units, combined with an improving oil sector performance, boosted the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s consolidated net profit 12 per cent for the quarter-ended December 2020. However, its consolidated revenue from operations recorded a sharp 22 per cent fall during the period Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

According to RIL’s exchange filings made on Friday, its consolidated net profit for the quarter stands at Rs 13,101 crore against Rs 11,640 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. While the company saw a fall in revenues in its oil-to-chemicals business with EBITDA falling 28 per cent year-on-year, there was a sequential improvement.

The steady growth in the retail and telecom segments has also largely offset the impact of the pandemic on the oil segment. In fact, around 56 per cent of RIL’s pre-tax profit (EBITDA) of Rs 8,483 crore for the quarter comes from the telecom subsidiary Jio and retail arm Reliance Retail. The company’s net income increase was further aided by a 20 per cent year-on-year decline in finance expenses due to investments coming into digital unit Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail.

Finance cost for the quarter stood at Rs 4,326 crore—29 per cent lower on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Reliance Jio posted a 15.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in net profit to Rs 3,489 crore, with average revenue per user rising to Rs 151 per month against Rs 145 per month in the previous quarter. The easing of the lockdowns and a pick-up in demand also led to a recovery in the fashion and lifestyle businesses. The retail unit consequently recorded a 76.3 per cent rise in profits to Rs 2,482 crore. Reliance Retail also added 327 new stores to its store network take the total network size to 12,201 outlets.