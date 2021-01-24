STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FPIs net investors at Rs 18,456 crore in January so far

According to depositories data, overseas investors pumped in Rs 24,469 crore into equities but pulled out Rs 6,013 crore from the bonds market between January 1-22.

Published: 24th January 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 18,456 crore so far in January as global liquidity led to continued investment in emerging markets.

According to depositories data, overseas investors pumped in Rs 24,469 crore into equities but pulled out Rs 6,013 crore from the bonds market between January 1-22.

The total net investment during the period under review stood at Rs 18,456 crore.

"The inflow into the Indian markets continue as global liquidity leads to more investments in emerging markets like India," said Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww.

Besides, he said there are indications which suggest that the economic recovery post lockdowns have been better than expected.

This will continue to make India an attractive destination for investors.

Giving an overview of other emerging markets, Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities, said that they are also "slowly witnessing positive FPI flows".

Few of the emerging markets that have started receiving positive FPIs flows this month to date are: Indonesia (USD 800 million), South Korea (USD 320 million), Taiwan (USD 2.3 billion) and Thailand (USD 113 million).

In terms of performance in this month to date, most of the emerging markets have delivered positive returns barring few like Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil and Russia, he added.

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, noted that high delivery-based buying in IT, telecom and private financials indicate FPIs preference for these segments.

Going forward, the inflows are expected to remain strong.

"The major factors driving the FPI flows are abundant global liquidity, abysmally low interest rates in the developed world and the market consensus that the ultra-loose monetary policy being followed by the leading central banks will continue in 2021," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foreign portfolio investors FPI
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp