STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee rises 4 paise to 72.93 against US dollar in early trade

Traders said the local unit is trading in a narrow range against the US dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.

Published: 25th January 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee edged 4 paise higher at 72.93 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

Traders said the local unit is trading in a narrow range against the US dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.95 against the US dollar and inched higher to 72.93 against the greenback, registering a rise of just 4 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.97 against the American currency. "We are likely to see some positioning adjustments across domestic equities, bonds and Rupee in the holiday shortened week, leading up to the budget on 1st February. The economic survey would be tabled a day prior," Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global said.

"On the global front, the focus this week will be on the US Federal Reserve monetary policy due late Wednesday evening," Goenka said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 90.12.

"Asian currencies were mixed against the greenback ahead of the Fed meeting this week," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

The euro and the sterling have started marginally weaker against the US Dollar this Monday morning in Asian trade.

The Japanese yen was marginally weak against the US Dollar in morning trade. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 34.21 points higher at 48,912.75, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 10.05 points at 14,381.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 635.69 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.07 per cent to USD 55.37 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp