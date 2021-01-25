STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UltraTech Cement shares erase early gains; close 3 percent lower

Published: 25th January 2021 06:09 PM

UltraTech Cement

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of UltraTech Cement on Monday erased early gains and closed 3 percent lower on the emergence of profit-taking.

The stock, which jumped 5.40 percent to a one-year high of Rs 5,829.90 during the day on the BSE on encouraging results, later closed at Rs 5,363.25, lower by 3.04 percent.

On the NSE, it declined 2.94 percent to close at Rs 5,371.95.

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement on Saturday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,584.58 crore in the December quarter.

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 711.17 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,254.12 crore, up 17.38 percent, during the quarter under review as against Rs 10,439.34 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

UltraTech Cement's total expenses were at Rs 10,190.03 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21, as against Rs 9,611.08 crore, down 6.29 percent.

During the quarter, it had a volume growth of 14 percent to 22.82 million tonnes, it said.

"Recovery from the COVID-19 led to the disruption of the economy. This has been fuelled by quicker demand stabilisation, supply-side restoration and greater cost efficiencies," UltraTech Cement said in a post earning statement.

