Covid-19 deepened inequality: Oxfam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has broadened worldwide inequality, making billionaires richer at record pace while billions are struggling to meet ends, said Oxfam in its 'Inequality Virus' report released Monday.According to the report, a thousand richest people on the planet recouped their Covid-19 losses within just nine months mainly due to surge in stock prices, but it could take more than a decade for the world’s poorest to recover.

In India, the wealth of the billionaires increased by an estimated 35 per cent during the lockdown. The top 100 billionaires have seen their fortunes increase by nearly Rs 12.98 lakh crore since March 2020, enough to give every one of the 138 million poorest Indian people a cheque for Rs 94,045 each, while 84 per cent of households suffered varying degrees of income loss, and 1.7 lakh people lost their jobs every hour, in April 2020 alone, the report added.

“The report shows how the rigged economic system is enabling a super-rich elite to amass wealth in the middle of the worst recession and the biggest economic crisis in the history of independent India, while billions of people are struggling to make ends meet. It reveals how the pandemic is deepening long-standing economic, caste, ethnic, and gender divides,” said Oxfam India CEO Amitabh Behar.

“While the coronavirus was being touted as a great equaliser in the beginning, it laid bare the stark inequalities inherent in the society soon after the lockdown was imposed,” he added. Oxfam noted that it would take an unskilled worker 10,000 years to make what Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani made in an hour during the pandemic and three years to make what he made in a second. In August, 2020, Ambani was declared the fourth richest man on the planet at a time when lakhs of migrant workers were left without jobs and money.

Advocating a tax increase on the super rich, Oxfam’s report said that a 4 per cent wealth tax on the nation’s 954 richest families could raise the equivalent of 1 per cent of India’s GDP. The increase in wealth of the top 11 billionaires of India during the pandemic could sustain the health ministry for ten years, the report added.