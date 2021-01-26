STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WhatsApp working on Centre’s privacy policy concerns, to submit report soon

In the judgment, the Data Protection Bill is being actively considered by the government.

Whatsapp

For representational purposes. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior lawyer Mukul Rahotgi, who appeared on behalf of WhatsApp in the Delhi High Court, said on Monday that the messaging service firm will soon respond to the queries raised by the government over its updated privacy policy. “The government wrote to us wanting certain clarifications. We will respond. In the judgment, the Data Protection Bill is being actively considered by the government. The matter is pending in Supreme Court,” Rohatgi informed the court. 

On January 16, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in an emailed query to WhatsApp objected to its updated privacy policy and sought sought clarity from the firm regarding its data sharing practices, user confidentiality / consent, access of user’s mobile phone apps and details of the entities with whom the information is being shared. It stated that the “unilateral changes to the Terms of Service are not fair and acceptable” and that the firm must also respect the privacy of India’s citizens.

The Delhi High Court, while hearing a petition challenging the updated privacy policy of WhatsApp on grounds of it violating the right to privacy, earlier reiterated that it is not mandatory to download the application in case one feels that the data is being compromised. “Every other application has similar terms and conditions,” the Court noted.

However, Chetan Sharma, Advocate Solicitor General said, representing the Centre, told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp was treating Indian users differently from its European ones with regard to opting out of its new privacy policy, and this was a matter of concern for the government which is looking into it. The central government told the high court that it was also a matter of concern that Indian users were being “unilaterally” subjected to the change in privacy policy by social networking platform WhatsApp.

Privacy policy a looming treat, says ADIF
Atmanirbhar Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a newly formed industry association of startups, has alleged that WhatsApp’s recent privacy policy update is a looming threat to financial data of users.
The policy could also lead to increased data sharing between WhatsApp Payments and parent entity Facebook, ADIF said in a letter to the RBI.

